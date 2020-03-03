TRAINING: Norcat partners with Vale to develop interactive program

SUDBURY – Norcat, a leading provider of skilled labour training for the mining industry, has announced a partnership with Vale, one of the world’s largest miners, to develop and deploy an experiential learning program.

As part of this partnership, Norcat is creating interactive and experiential training tools which include virtual reality (VR) pre-operational circle check training and exercises for mine equipment. These new training methods are expected to lead to enhanced safety, efficiency and productivity.

“Experiential learning technologies, including virtual reality, represent the future of training and engaged learning and our work with leading mining companies has demonstrated that, when applied correctly, these integrated technologies create an immersive-learning experience that drives meaningful learning outcomes and enhances knowledge retention,” Ed Wisniewski, NORCAT’s director of technology, said in a release.

“Safety and operational excellence is a top priority for Vale, and we are pleased to announce the partnership with Norcat to advance and augment our virtual reality training capabilities,” added Chris Bamberger, Vale’s manager of learning and development for North Atlantic operations, added. “We look forward to increased collaboration and innovation around this critical space to transform the future of work and learning in the global mining industry.”

Norcat is also debuting new learning technologies at its experiential booth in the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase at PDAC 2020 in Toronto. The live demonstration includes the latest in mine skills training using augmented reality (AR) and VR to showcase the benefits of integrated experiential learning.

For more information, visit www.Norcat.org.