TRAINING: Vale, Glencore join forces with Norcat

ONTARIO – Vale Canada, Technica Mining, and Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, which are part of Glencore, have joined forces with non-profit organization Norcat to develop, test, and deploy a series of technology-enabled blended learning programs aimed at transforming how the Canadian mining industry trains and educates its workforce.

The 18-month project received a $1.3-million investment from the Future Skills Centre, an initiative backed by the Canadian federal government.

According to Norcat, the learning programs integrate online learning, virtual reality, equipment simulation, and in-the-field competency validation on select units of mining equipment. Training on each piece of equipment will take approximately two weeks with a focus on operational safety, efficiency, and productivity.

“By working with our partners to develop, integrate, and deploy technology-enabled blended-learning programs, we are excited about the collective role we will all play to redefine the ‘new world of training’ to support the ‘new world of work’ in mining and other skilled labour industries across Canada,” Don Duval, Norcat’s CEO, said in a media statement.

“We look forward to working with the Future Skills Centre and appreciate the support to engage, educate, and strengthen Canada’s future mining workforce by ensuring workers have the skills, competencies, and confidence to do their job both safely and productively.”