ZINC-LEAD: Trevali suspends Santander mine due to COVID-19

PERU – Nineteen workers at Trevali Mining’s Santander mine in Peru have tested positive for the coronavirus and the company has suspended operations at the site.

Trevali said the workers were asymptomatic and put into quarantine.

Further testing will be done at the mine and the company did not provide a timeline for a re-start.

The underground zinc-lead-silver mine is about 215 km northeast of Lima and has a 2,000-tonne per day processing mill.

Proven and probable reserves at Santander stand at 1.86 million tonnes grading 4.86% zinc, 0.39% lead and 24.92 grams silver per tonne for 199 million lb. zinc, 16 million lb. lead and 1.49 million oz. silver.

In addition to Santander, Trevali owns 90% of the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, and 90% of the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia. It also owns the Caribou Mile, Halfmile and Stratmat properties as well as the Restigouche deposit, in New Brunswick.

At presstime in Toronto Trevali’s shares were trading at 8.5¢ within a 52-week trading range of 6¢ and 31¢. The miner has about 803 million common shares outstanding for a market cap of about $68 million.

This story originally appeared on www.northernminer.com.