TRUCKS: PHIL offers new high temperature steels for truck bodies

ILLINOIS – Philippi-Hagenbuch (PHIL), a global leader in off-highway truck customization, has announced that it is now using new SSAB Hardox HiTemp steel in its customized lineup of specialty HiVol truck bodies. The new steel is specially designed to withstand extreme temperature environments. As part of PHIL’s offering within hot slag bodies, it reduces the necessary plate thickness while maintaining the product’s service life for increased productivity in processing applications.

“As a true custom manufacturer, every PHIL product is designed to excel in a specific application,” Josh Swank, VP of sales and marketing for PHIL, said in a release. “In the past, steel mill clients requested a unique HiVol truck body to haul hot slag. Our engineers responded with the hot slag body. Now, with the new HiTemp steel from SSAB, we can provide the same strength and durability with less steel, maximizing payload potential and providing our clients with a better product.”

PHIL’s hot slag body is comprised of two components — an exoskeleton superstructure, which does not come in contact with molten material, and load containing pieces that do. These pieces form an overlapping structure that is loosely strapped around the body of the exoskeleton to contain the hot slag during operation. This innovative design allows for differential expansion and contraction, where a traditional body would buckle under such extreme heat. When transporting molten material, the pieces expand and contract without breaking welds, binding up or warping. When a piece is damaged or worn out, it can simply be replaced without any structural welding requirements.

This allows PHIL to use a thinner plate without jeopardizing the product’s service life, providing more payload when fully loaded. Additionally, the thinner plate lowers the overall weight of the truck when traveling empty to save on fuel and reduces emissions.

The new HiTemp material is capable of transporting materials in excess of 649 degrees Celsius. PHIL has used Hardox material exclusively in its range of custom products since 1983.

