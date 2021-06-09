Turmalina Metals intersects 4.3% copper at San Francisco project in Argentina

Drilling at Turmalina Metal’s (TSXV: TBX; US-OTC: TBXXF) San Francisco project in Argentina has returned high-grade copper mineralization from the San Francisco del Andes (SFdLA) breccia, one of more than 60 tourmaline breccia occurrences mapped so far on the property, several of which have supported small-scale mining.

Highlights included 17 metres grading 4.33% copper, 0.64 gram gold per tonne,108 grams silver per tonne, 0.04% lead, 0.21% zinc (5.65% copper-equivalent) starting from 370 metres in drill hole SFDH-047, including 6 metres of 10.93% copper, 1.49 grams gold, 251 grams silver, 0.08% lead, and 0.54% zinc (14% copper-equivalent).

Drill hole SFDH-044 cut 33.5 metres grading 0.62% copper, 2.02 grams gold, 47 grams silver, 0.33% lead and 0.54% zinc (2.22% copper-equivalent) starting from 83 metres downhole; and SFDH-045 returned 63.7 metres of 0.38% copper, 0.10 grams gold, 21 grams silver, 0.20% lead and 0.69% zinc ( 0.62% copper-equivalent) from 334 metres, including 18.7 metres of 1.09% copper, 0.13 gram gold, 49 grams silver, o.39% lead and 1.29% zinc (1.59% copper-equivalent).