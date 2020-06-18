VANADIUM: VanadiumCorp working on resource estimate for Lac Doré

QUEBEC – VanadiumCorp Resource said that it is about to kick off a mineral resource estimate for its Lac Doré vanadium property.

In a press release, VanadiumCorp said it has engaged Vancouver-based mining consulting firm CSA Global to carry out the study. The starting date will be determined as soon as the company receives complete assay results from the two remaining drill holes from the summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program.

Lac Doré was a crown asset for over 50 years. VanadiumCorp’s 2019 drill program was the largest conducted on the project since 1970.

“The mineral resource estimate is an important piece of work that will be required by the company to advance the project onto the preliminary economic assessment, the next stage of the resource appraisal process. We look forward to CSA Global completing the maiden resource for Lac Doré by year-end 2020,” Adriaan Bakker, the miner’s president and CEO, said in the media brief.

Lac Doré is located 27 km east-southeast of the city of Chibougamau within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in the northern part of the province.

VanadiumCorp’s 2019 drill program targeted the Lac Doré vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 traced a corridor hosting multiple zones of vanadium-bearing vanadiferous (titano) magnetite ‘VTM’ mineralization that is over 2 km long, 200 metres wide and open at depth .