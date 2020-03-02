WEAR PARTS: Metso establishes Lithuania manufacturing site

FINLAND – Metso has announced plans to establish a rubber and poly-met wear parts manufacturing facility in Lithuania, as part of its development of the global supply portion of the minerals consumables business. The new manufacturing site is expected to operate by the end of the second quarter of this year.

“We need to actively respond to changes in our competitive environment and improve our flexibility in fulfilling our mining customers’ needs globally. Based on our analysis, Lithuania has been identified as an attractive location for a new manufacturing hub,” Sami Takaluoma, president of the minerals consumables business area, said in a release. “The closeness of our current customers in the Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa region(s), efficient logistics network, sustainable operational environment and favorable market conditions were important criteria in the decision making.”

The new facility will be located in northern Lithuania, employing 80 people by year-end.

Metso is the leading provider of rubber and poly-met mill linings, with a strong service network in all of the main mining markets. In 2019, Metso opened a Metso Business Services (MBS) centre in Vilnius, the Lithuania’s capital. The MBS centre offers services for the company’s finance operations and customer logistics divisions and employs around 80 people.

Metso offers equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries.

