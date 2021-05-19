West Cache gold permitting, study update from Galleon

Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO) has updated progress the baseline studies and permitting plans underway at its 100% owned West Cache gold project, 13 km west of Timmins, Ont.

Work is underway on several programs that will allow plans to move forward. The initial project definition document is being drafted. Groundwater monitoring wells were drilled this winter and are now in use. Surface water, including two streams on the property, is being monitored. Terrestrial and aquatic environmental studies are underway. The stage one archeological assessment is complete and has been submitted to the province.

Galleon has engaged Story Environmental and Blue Heron Environmental Services to conduct baseline studies and assist with the permitting process.

A national instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate was completed for West Cache in 2013. It outlined 4.3 million indicated tonnes at 1.55 g/t gold in a pit and 4.4 million indicated tonnes at 2.79 g/t for underground mining. There are also 1.1 million inferred tonnes at 2.09 g/t suitable for open pit mining and 5.2 million inferred underground tonnes at 2.36 g/t. That report estimated contained gold at 609,000 oz. in the indicated material and 470,000 oz. in the inferred portion.

Details and images of the West Cache gold project are available on www.GalleonGold.com.