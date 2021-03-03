World Gold Council adds four new board members

The World Gold Council, the market development organization for the gold industry, announced on Tuesday that Aura Minerals (TSX: ORA), B2Gold (TSX: BTO), Sandstorm Gold Royalties (TSX: SSL, NYSE: SAND), and China’s Shandong Zhaojin Group have joined its board of members.

Aura Minerals is a fast-growth gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Aura owns four operational projects and has four under study in its pipeline.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer with three operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland and Uzbekistan.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties was founded in 2008 and has since become one of the largest gold royalty companies in the world. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, with 24 producing mines.

Zhaojin Group is located in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province, famous for its rich gold. The company was founded in 1974, and since then, it has formed a complete gold industrial chain covering gold exploration, mining, ore dressing, smelting, refining, gold and silver products processing and marketing.

Commenting on the board additions, World Gold Council chairperson Randy Smallwood says each new member will bring a different area of expertise to the organization. “I look forward to collaborating with them in 2021 and beyond. Working together, our industry can only become stronger.”

The council now has 33 board members headquartered across the world, with mining operations in over 45 countries.

This story first appeared on www.MINING.com.