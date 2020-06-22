‘You have to think, not believe’: Canadian Mining Symposium day 2 features Don Lindsay, Jeffrey Christian

The second day of the Canadian Mining Symposium (CMS) went global on June 17, with the virtual event bringing together another set of speakers from across a wide spectrum of the industry. The sessions ran the gamut from technical presentations to discussions with junior miners, as well as in-depth and personal conversations with some of the biggest names in the business.

The morning began with Anthony Vaccaro, Group Publisher of The Northern Miner and Head of Global Mining for Glacier Resource Innovation Group, telling the online audience that, based on the feedback received after day 1, there was a sense that the CMS had already surpassed the expectations of attendees.

Clearly there is a desire among those in the mining community to find ways to overcome the lockdowns and remote settings created by the global pandemic and keep the lines of communication open. And this is something Vaccaro believes the CMS can help facilitate.