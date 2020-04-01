ZINC-COPPER: Murchison discovers new zone at Brabant Lake

SASKATCHEWAN – Exploration drilling at Murchison Minerals’ Brabant Lake property, 175 km northeast of La Ronge, intersected high-grade copper and zinc mineralization 10 km southwest of the company’s Brabant-Mckenzie deposit.

A drill hole completed at the Main Lake target, situated within the same formation as the Brabant-Mckenzie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, returned two separate mineralized intercepts: the upper is more copper-rich with the lower layer containing more zinc.

The hole, completed this winter, first returned 3.6 metres of 0.83% copper, 0.61% zinc and 11.8 g/t silver, starting at 140 metres. Then, starting at 170 metres, the drill intersected 6.6 metres of 1.62% zinc, 0.09% copper and 41.1 g/t silver.

“This new discovery at the Brabant project further indicates its potential to be an up and coming new VMS mining camp,” Jean-Charles Potvin, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release.

The new discovery area remains open with additional drill targets identified at the 566-sq.-km property, which covers 57 km of favourable strike.

Current resources at the Brabant-Mckenzie deposit, contained within two zones, include 2.1 million tonnes in the indicated category grading 9.98% zinc-equivalent with further inferred resources of 7.6 million tonnes at 6.29% zinc-equivalent.

For more information, visit www.MurchisonMinerals.com.