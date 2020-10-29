1911 Gold begins 18,000 metre drill program on Rice Lake claims

Toronto-based junior 1911 Gold is set to begin a fully funded 18,000-metre drill program testing kilometre-scale structural targets on its 543.4-sq.-km Rice Lake claims in Manitoba.

The majority of the drilling will take place at the Tinney and Bidou projects, where drilling has already shown robust mineralized systems.

The 60-hole drill campaign follows a first-phase program that was completed in March and returned highlights of 2 metres of 26.4 g/t gold and 2.6 metres of 9.3 g/t gold from the Tinney Shear and Cougar targets, respectively.

“We have been looking forward to starting the next major phase of our drilling program, following up on exciting results from our Phase I program and significant new results from the 2020 field season,” said Ron Clayton, CEO of 1911 Gold, in a release. “Phase II drilling will further evaluate the Bidou and Tinney project areas, which show clear potential for large-scale mineral systems, and will significantly advance our knowledge of several of our priority project areas.”

In addition to its extensive exploration claims in the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt, 1911 Gold owns the past-producing True North mine and mill complex near Bissett, Man., where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis and recovered 5,653 oz. gold in 2019. The complex has a fully permitted 1,300 t/d mill.

The Tinney project is located 33 km southeast of the True North complex, while the Bidou project is 29 km southwest.

1911 Gold also plans to conduct first-pass drilling at new targets at Tinney and Bidou, as well as at high-grade targets in three new areas: Poundmaker (9 km northwest of True North); Horseshoe (4.5 km southeast of True North), and Wanipigow East (5.5 km northwest of True North).

Formerly Havilah Mining, 1911 Gold’s claims cover a 70-km-long section of a crustal-scale break known as the Wanipigow fault that represents a principal control on orogenic gold in the Rice Lake belt, which is an extension of Ontario’s Red Lake belt.

The True North deposit at the True North complex hosts a global resource of 1 million oz. gold (544,000 measured tonnes at 7.16 g/t gold, 1.3 million indicated tonnes at 7.51 g/t gold and 3.3 million inferred tonnes at 5.79 g/t gold). The tailings operation holds another 48,000 oz. gold in 1.8 million indicated tonnes grading 0.83 g/t gold.

The True North complex was last operated by Klondex Mines, before mining was suspended in 2018. Havilah was spun out of the company after Hecla Mining acquired Klondex the same year.

