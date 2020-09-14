ABB and Hydrogen Optimized sign MOU on green hydrogen production

ABB and Hydrogen Optimized have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the development of large-scale green hydrogen production systems connected to the electrical grid, which would offer a clean, sustainable and financially feasible energy source.

Hydrogen Optimized aims to use its high-current water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen for clean applications across various industries. ABB’s hydrogen research team plans to explore electrical power supply optimization through projects involving its high power rectifier (HPR) systems.

Together, the two companies plan to demonstrate that Hydrogen Optimized’s RuggedCell water electrolysis technology can be used to develop an integrated product solution based on a 100 MW single-module plant design concept.

ABB is a leading supplier of industrial high power rectifiers for industrial applications. Rectifier systems within its HPR range provide direct current in the range of 5,000 amperes to 550,000 amperes, as single or multiple units; and can provide nearly unlimited current and voltage combinations and meet most plant-specific requirements.

“ABB is a world leader in the control and electrification solutions designed for large-scale electrochemical processes,” Andrew Stuart, president and CEO of Hydrogen Optimized, said in a release. “Such technology is an excellent fit with our patent pending RuggedCell. Together these technologies create a continuous reduction in the installed capital cost as the scale of the green hydrogen project increases. Our joint work will lay the foundations for single-plant sizes up to the hundreds of MWs input power range. Demonstrating the scalability of these two key components of a water electrolysis installation is vital to economic green hydrogen and we are excited about the potential benefits for customers.”

Applications of green hydrogen include zero-emission transportation fuel supply, chemical production with non-fossil sources of hydrogen, and green metal production with hydrogen instead of a coking-type process.

“This project plays to our strengths of building large, highly efficient, customized HPR systems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible from one rectifier unit,” added Charl Marais, global product manager of process industries at ABB. “Based on our many years of experience in providing control and electrical system solutions for electrochemical industries, we understand that HPR systems have the characteristics required for successful large-scale project deployment. This collaboration advances the commercial availability and feasibility of large-scale green hydrogen systems. We have been exploring this type of project for more than two years and the synergies with Hydrogen Optimized have been very apparent. We have a clear vision, and the results could be significant.”

Hydrogen Optimized is a private hydrogen technology company commercializing proprietary green hydrogen production systems; ABB is a global technology company.

For more information, visit www.HydrogenOptimized.com or www.ABB.com.