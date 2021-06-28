AI-enabled digital assistant helping modernize Latin America’s mining industry

A digital assistant enabled by artificial intelligence is disrupting some of the traditional ways mining has been done in Latin America.

Dubbed Smart Mining Coach, the solution was developed in 2016 by Chilean startup InDiMin and has been adopted by big names such as Antofagasta, AngloAmerican and Collahuasi. It gives real-time feedback on processes and KPIs, predicts events and suggests improvement opportunities at mine sites.

“I believe Latin America has incredible human capital, mining knowledge and a unique diversity, which means that it also has the ability to foster real, radical change,” Loreto Acevedo, InDiMin’s co-founder told MINING.COM.

According to Acevedo, her company’s product has been key in the modernization of mine sites such as Chile’s Los Colorados mine — which hosts the country’s largest iron ore deposit — as it allows operators to use smart data analyses to become their own coach, learn best practices based on feedback from processes’ data and collaborate in smart ways with their teams.

