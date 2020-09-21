AME Roundup, PDAC Convention move online for 2021 amidst COVID-19

With many parts of the world starting to experience the start of an anticipated ‘second-wave’ of the novel coronavirus, long-standing industry events planned for next year are being moved to an online format.

The AME Remote Roundup 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 18 to Jan. 22; the theme of the upcoming event will be ‘Leading through Change’. The event will include a conference digital stage and a virtual exhibit hall, with booths, a core shack and a prospectors’ tent, among others.

The PDAC Convention is scheduled to run virtually around its original dates of Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, with the exact dates still to be confirmed. According to the PDAC, the upcoming convention will take place over a virtual platform, which will include an online exhibit hall, interactive presentations and group discussions.

Roundup registration information is available at www.Roundup.AMEBC.ca, details on the PDAC Convention are posted at www.PDAC.ca/Convention.