Amex reports highest gold grades yet at Perron’s Denise zone

Amex Exploration has hit the highest grades yet at the Denise zone at its Perron project in northwest Quebec, with the latest results returning 39.6 metres of 9.36 g/t gold from 292 metres depth.

The intersection, in hole 192, also included 21.9 metres of 16.55 g/t gold, and within that interval, 0.5 metre of 428.42 g/t gold and 0.5 metre of 135.87 g/t gold. Hole 191 returned 35.6 metres of 1.07 g/t gold from 166.4 metres depth, including 0.5 metres of 47.94 g/t gold.

The drilling is part of a $21-million, 300,000-metre drill campaign to define an initial resource at the 45.6-sq.-km project, located 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda.

While drilling focused on broad, lower-grade, near-surface zones of mineralization at Denise, the results of hole 192 point to the zone’s high-grade potential, the company’s executive chairman, Jacques Trottier, said in a release.

“Our most recent press release on the Denise zone focused on broad (~50-100 metre) zones of lower-grade near-surface gold mineralization (1 to 2 g/t gold),” said Trottier. “The very high-grade gold found in PE-20-192 is similar to the grade that we typically see in the HGZ next door. We have previously reported high grade intersections within the Denise zone which help to increase the overall grade of the system, an important consideration for evaluation of this orebody.”

Denise is a broad, gold-bearing system located 50 to 100 metres south of the High Grade zone (HGZ) at Perron. Denise and HGZ are both part of the Eastern zone at Perron, and feature different types of Archean gold mineralization. Denise hosts shear zone type gold mineralization while HGZ features typical bonanza vein gold mineralization.

As it advances Perron, Amex will be investigating the possibility of a starter zone at Denise, followed by underground mining at the HGZ.

In addition to the Eastern zone, Perron hosts the high-grade Gratien and Grey Cat gold zones, as well as the base metals-rich Central Polymetallic zone.

For more information, visit www.amexexploration.com.