ATAC discovers additional high-grade copper gold at Catch

ATAC Resources (TSXV:ATC; OTCQB:ATADF) has shared the results of phase two exploration work at the Catch copper-gold property in central Yukon. Phase two work included additional prospecting and mapping, as well as an initial reverse circulation drill program.

According to explorations results, high grade copper and gold mineralization was identified in outcrop at the Main zone across 500 metres, including 3.03% copper with 4.46 g/t gold, 2.83% copper with 6.07 g/t gold, and 0.42% copper with 14.60 g/t gold.

Also, samples from an outcrop of diorite porphyry located 2 km south of the main zone returned 1.45% copper with 0.20 g/t gold and 1.27% copper with 0.57 g/t gold.

Across six holes, 473.97 metres of reverse circulation drilling was completed, however all holes failed to reach target depth due to equipment limitations and poor ground conditions.

Planning is underway to return to the property with a diamond drill in summer 2023.

"We continue to be impressed by the amount of surface mineralization present at Catch," said ATAC's president and CEO, Graham Downs.

"Unfortunately, subsurface conditions were more challenging than expected and the small fly RC drill rig we had on site was not able to test our geophysical targets at depth. We plan to be back at Catch this summer with a larger diamond drill rig which will allow for evaluation of multiple target areas across the property, including the first holes at the diorite zone," Downs said.

