AUTOMATION: RCT to provide semi-autonomous solutions at Rothsay in Australia

AUSTRALIA – Redpath Australia has selected RCT, a company specializing in autonomous solutions, as its technology partner at Silver Lake Resources’ development-stage Rothsay underground gold project.

RCT will install its ControlMaster guidance automation technology, which features the company’s latest Auto Dump feature, onto three Sandvik LH203 underground loaders envisioned for the planned narrow-vein underground mine. The company will also install two ControlMaster automation centres, featuring Multiple Machine Control (MMC) capabilities, to provide machine operators with the ability to manage the loader fleet from either facilities on surface or work zones within the mine.

“Guidance Automation with MMC is an ideal solution for this site, as it will allow Redpath to leverage from RCT’s latest digital and automation features, increase productivity of their operators and loader fleet, all whilst reducing damage associated with remote production when operating in very narrow drives,” Scott Phillips, RCT’s mining account manager, said in a release. “The plan to utilize RCT’s Surface Control Solution will allow Redpath to stay productive and capture the lost time during shift change and firing usually associated with underground remoting.”

“Automation is an important innovation component of our business as it allows productivity to remain consistent across shift change and firing,” added Gavin Ramage, managing director of Redpath Australia. “The adoption of emerging technology such as this reinforces our commitment towards the implementation of our ‘technology roadmap’ over the next three years.”

For more information, visit www.RCT-Global.com.