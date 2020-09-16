Ballard launches high-power density fuel cell stack for heavy-industry vehicles

Ballard Power Systems, the company with the technology adopted by Anglo American Platinum at the Khomanani mine in South Africa, launched a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane fuel cell stack to provide propulsion for a range of light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles at a volumetric high-power density of 4.3 KW per litre.

In a press release, the company said that this product – FCgen-HPS – is well suited for mining applications, as it allows for operating temperatures of up to 95 degrees Celsius, and it also has rugged cold-weather capabilities, capable of a -28 degrees Celsius freeze start with a fast power ramp.

Since FCgen-HPS was developed in Ballard’s Technology Solutions program with Audi, the release states that a non-binding memorandum of understanding has been signed with Audi to expand Ballard’s right to use the FCgen-HPS in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.

“While governments across the planet are increasingly declaring green hydrogen to play a major role in the path towards net zero carbon, there is also a growing recognition that zero-emission fuel cell systems are well suited to decarbonize a range of motive applications that have historically been difficult to abate,” Randy MacEwen, Ballard CEO, said in the media brief. “This is true for buses, commercial trucks, trains, and marine vessels where there is a requirement for heavy payload, extended range and rapid refuelling. These use cases typically feature return-to-base depot refuelling, which reduces the challenge of scaling hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. The FCgen-HPS adds an important high-power density fuel cell stack to Ballard’s current product line-up, supporting our efforts to penetrate these large addressable markets.”