Baselode zeros in on potential new uranium structures at Shadow in Saskatchewan

Baselode Energy has released key findings from a mobile magnetotellurics airborne survey completed over its wholly owned 420-sq.-km Shadow property in Saskatchewan.

Looking at new three-dimensional depth inversions, the explorer has defined structural features, which are prospective for uranium deposits. Overall, the survey has traced 12 km of prospective structural corridors at each of the Key and Eagle/SUE targets, with a further 7 km of prospective strike at the Arrow area.

“The geophysical interpretations depict fault zones of the Virgin River Shear Zone (VRSZ) that penetrate deeper than 1 km below the surface. Within these structures, we have interpreted bi-furcating and sub-parallel conductive corridors that were previously not observed,” James Sykes, Baselode’s president and CEO, said in a release.

According to Sykes, these corridors are suggestive of near-surface and shallow dilation structures, which can draw in the hydrothermal fluids that deposit uranium. Baselode plans to use these structural features as targeting vectors in its upcoming drill campaign at Shadow.

The company has submitted permit applications to the provincial Ministry of the Environment to conduct diamond drilling, ground gravity geophysics, and establish a work camp and clear trails. These are expected in the fourth quarter, with the gravity survey approval anticipated first.

The Shadow property lies along the basement units of the VRSZ, south of the Athabasca Basin. The VRSZ extends over 250 km of strike in northern Saskatchewan and hosts four known uranium deposits. Shadow covers a 60-km-long unexplored section of this shear zone.

Also in Saskatchewan, Baselode holds the Hook property.

As part of its exploration strategy, Baselode is targeting near-surface, high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits, which, according to the company, can be put into production at lower costs and within shorter timeframes than Athabasca sandstone and unconformity uranium resources.

