Benchmark discovers new zone at Lawyers

High-grade rock grab samples from the Marmot zone within Benchmark Metals’ 140-sq.-km Lawyers gold-silver project in B.C.’s Golden Horseshoe suggest a new, 2-km by 3-km, prospective area for follow-up drilling.

Rock sample results include 61.3 g/t gold and 3,890 g/t silver (109.9 g/t gold-equivalent); 25.9 g/t gold and 2,610 g/t silver (58.5 g/t gold-equivalent); and 25 g/t gold and 2,330 g/t silver (54.1 g/t gold-equivalent).

According to the company, in addition to the high-grade rock samples, Benchmark has identified broad zones of alteration and veining with the sulphide mineralization at Marmot. These latest mineralized structures appear geologically similar to the Cliff Creek zone, the largest known zone at Lawyers, which is 3 km northwest of Marmot.

“The new gold-silver discovery provides additional geological support that the entire +20-km-long Lawyers gold-silver trend remains underexplored and hosts potential for multiple, large gold-bearing zones across the entire 140-sq.-km land package,” John Williamson, Benchmark’s CEO, said in a release.

Williamson added that the company continues with its target development work, alongside a 100,000-metre resource definition and stepout drilling program, which was recently expanded from 50,000 metres, following a $48.1-million private placement.

Benchmark has also recently completed a ground magnetic survey over the Marmot area, which outlined northwest and north-northeast-trending fault systems, similar to those found at other mineralized zones within the Lawyers project. Follow-up mapping has defined alteration zones, host to breccias and quartz veins with sulphides, within the new fault structures.

The company’s geological team has planned follow-up drill holes for the new zone.

In 2018, Benchmark released an initial inferred resource for the Cliff Creek North and Dukes Ridge zones at Lawyers: Cliff Creek North features 550,000 inferred tonnes, grading 4.51 g/t gold and 209.15 g/t silver, with an additional 58,000 inferred tonnes at Dukes Ridge, at 4.3 g/t gold and 139.13 g/t silver. These were derived using a 4 g/t gold-equivalent cut-off.

