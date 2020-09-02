Benchmark hits 31 metres of 3.89 g/t gold equivalent near surface

Benchmark Metals‘ latest results from drilling at the Cliff Creek zone of its Lawyers project in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe area, include 31 metres of 2.98 g/t gold and 72.77 g/t silver or 3.89 g/t gold equivalent.

Hole 20CCDD011, which returned the 31-metre section starting at 20 metres downhole, hit three discrete mineralized zones. The hole also cut 6 metres of 6.95 g/t gold and 280.67 g/t silver (10.45 g/t gold-equivalent) starting at 65 metres; and 12.9 metres of 2.2 g/t gold and 67.23 g/t silver (3.04 g/t gold equivalent) starting at 140.6 metres depth.

“Seeing these early results from Cliff Creek highlights our belief in the underexplored nature of the area where multiple, discrete zones occur within the same hole,” said Benchmark CEO John Williamson in a release. “Hole 20CCDD011 is essentially mineralized from top to bottom including excellent grades and widths in the Main and East zones. The high-grade near surface mineralization helps considerably with the economic potential during the first few years of a potential mining scenario.”

Benchmark has so far this year completed 195 holes totalling 40,000 metres at Lawyers, out of a planned 100,000 metres.

Other highlights from Cliff Creek include:

13.2 metres of 3.64 g/t gold and 130.4 g/t silver (5.2 g/t gold equivalent) starting at 261 metres depth in hole 005;

1.4 metres of 23.16 g/t gold and 1,012 g/t silver (35.82 g/t gold equivalent) starting at 268.6 metres in hole 005; and

13.8 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 114.24 g/t silver (4 g/t gold equivalent) starting at 45 metres in hole 001.

The company notes that drilling at Cliff Creek – the largest zone at the 140-sq.-km Lawyers property – has returned significant quantities of silver, with a consistent 40:1 silver to gold ratio.

In 2018, Benchmark released an initial inferred resource for the Cliff Creek North and Dukes Ridge zones at Lawyers. At a cutoff grade of 4 g/t gold equivalent, Cliff Creek North hosts 550,000 tonnes grading 4.51 g/t gold and 209.15 g/t silver; Dukes Ridge adds another 58,000 tonnes at 4.3 g/t gold and 139.13 g/t silver.

