Benchmark hits broad zones at depth within Cliff Creek zone at Lawyers

Benchmark Metals has released assay results for six holes completed at the Cliff Creek zone within its 140-sq.-km Lawyers gold-silver project in B.C.’s Golden Horseshoe, which returned several intercepts of “significant bulk-tonnage mineralization” below the limits of prior drilling.

Cliff Creek is the largest mineralized zone at the property, extends for over 1.2 km of strike and starts at surface.

The drill highlights, from the deepest holes to date, include 30.6 metres of 2.05 g/t gold and 107.07 g/t silver (3.39 g/t gold-equivalent) from 345.7 metres; 45.86 metres of 1.17 g/t gold and 30.06 g/t silver (1.55 g/t gold-equivalent) from 318 metres; and 4.6 metres of 7.59 g/t gold and 14.3 g/t silver (7.77 g/t gold-equivalent) starting at 67.1 metres.

“The results at the Cliff Creek area are showing broad higher-grade zones of previously unrecognized mineralization at depth, and as a result, will likely positively impact our maiden mineral resource estimate in the first quarter of 2021,” John Williamson, Benchmark’s CEO, said in a release. “As our geological team continues to build its understanding of the Cliff Creek mineralization, we continue to discover extensive mineralization with successful modelling and drill targeting. We are applying the same principles of systematic exploration and geological interpretation to other zones in anticipation of the same impressive results”.

According to the release, the most recent results continue to define gold-silver mineralization from surface to a vertical depth of 300 metres at Cliff Creek.

Benchmark is using drill results, along with geological mapping and structural interpretations of the core, to define the extent of this mineralization and refine drill targets at depth, along the 1.2-km long Cliff Creek area.

Thus far this year, the company has drilled 60,000 metres of its 100,000-metre program planned for Lawyers in 2020.

In 2018, Benchmark released an initial inferred resource for the Cliff Creek North and Dukes Ridge zones at Lawyers: Cliff Creek North features 550,000 inferred tonnes, grading 4.51 g/t gold and 209.15 g/t silver, with an additional 58,000 inferred tonnes at Dukes Ridge, at 4.3 g/t gold and 139.13 g/t silver.

