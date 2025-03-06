Coalition of First Nations fiercely oppose Joyce Lake mining project

Chief vows company will “never obtain the social acceptability necessary to proceed”

The Innu Nation of Matimekush-Lac John, the Innu Nation of Uashat mak Mani-utenam and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach jointly announced their formal opposition to Century Global Commodities (TSX: CNT) Joyce Lake iron ore mining project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The group used the recently concluded PDAC convention in Toronto to voice their opposition.

The Joyce Lake DSO iron ore project is Century’s most advanced project and in December 2022 the project’s feasibility study was published on SEDAR. The company is also preparing an environmental impact study in compliance with federal and provincial issued guidelines. Century Global Commodities has planned an open pit mine delivering high grade iron ore to a crushing and screening plant, while stockpiling lower grade ore for crushing and screening at the end of the open pit life.

The proponent has estimated the project will produce about seven years production and year-round products transportation to markets with fines products transported in summer and previously dried lump products transported in the winter.

The Indigenous group issued the following statement: “The three First Nations wish to take advantage of the PDAC international mining conference in Toronto to remind the mining industry that only environmentally and socially responsible projects will receive their consent to proceed.”

The First Nations said, “the environmental impacts of the "Joyce Lake" project would be devastating and irreversible, including the destruction of Joyce Lake and nearby water bodies to make way for a huge open-pit mine, a mountain of waste rock, the construction of a 1.2 km rock bridge across Iron Arm Lake, as well as the building of several roads totalling 46.6 km that would encroach on wildlife habitat.”

The group also believes “these activities and infrastructures would compromise and put at risk the cultural, spiritual and subsistence activities practised intensively by the Innu and Naskapi in the project area, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and gathering practices, as well as spiritual practices. The sites that would be impacted by the project play a crucial role in the lives of members of the three First Nations.”

Chief Louise Nattawappio of the Council of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach, said, "We cannot accept a project that jeopardizes our environment, our way of life and our identity. Many of our members have camps and cottages in front of the planned facilities and Iron Arm Lake is where we most regularly transfer our traditional knowledge and frequent significant cultural and spiritual sites. Moreover, Century's flawed approach not only failed to convince us of the soundness of the project but confirmed to us that it was unacceptable, and that Century would not be a respectful partner."

Chief Mike Mckenzie of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam Innu Nation Council stated, “This project is incompatible with the preservation of our land and culture. We urge Century to officially abandon the project, and we call on investors to withdraw from the project. The Joyce Lake iron mine project will never obtain the social acceptability necessary to proceed.”

The Canadian Mining Journal did not receive a response from Century Global Commodities in time for publication but will earnestly seek to obtain a response to these statement and allegations.