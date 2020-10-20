Copper snapshot: Eight companies with promising assets

With rising prices, a favourable supply-demand outlook and few new mines in development, investors are paying close attention to copper. Here are eight companies developing the next generation of projects.

Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals (TSXV: AMC) wholly owns the Kay Mine and Sugarloaf Peak projects in Arizona.

Kay Mine, with a history dating back to the nineteenth century, lies within an established mining district in Yavapai County, with 60 past-producing operations within a 150-km radius. A historical reserve estimate for Kay previously defined 5.8 million tonnes grading 2.2% copper, 3.03% zinc, 55 grams silver per tonne and 2.81 grams gold per tonne at the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit.

In September, Arizona released drill results for holes completed at Kay, which hit massive sulphide mineralization up- and down-dip of prior drilling. Notable intercepts include 38 metres of 2.9% copper-equivalent, 50 metres down-dip of an intersection announced in August; and 4o metres of 3.4% copper-equivalent, 50 metres up-dip of the recent drilling. According to Arizona, these hits appear to be from a newly defined gold-zinc-rich lens.