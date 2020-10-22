David Rosenberg to present 2021 outlook at Global Mining Symposium in November

The Northern Miner is profoundly honoured to be joined by one of the world’s foremost and respected economists, David Rosenberg, at its third virtual event of 2020, the Global Mining Symposium, which will be held on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

Rosenberg is chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research & Associates, and will be a keynote speaker at the event.

Rosenberg established the economic consulting firm Rosenberg Research & Associates Inc. in January 2020. Prior to Rosenberg Research, he was chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates from 2009 to 2019.

From 2002 to 2009, Rosenberg was chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch in New York, during which time he was consistently ranked in the Institutional Investor All-Star analyst rankings. Prior to that, he was chief economist and strategist for Merrill Lynch Canada, based out of Toronto, where he and his team placed first in the Brendan Woods survey of Canadian economists for ten years in a row.

Correctly anticipating the 2008 U.S. housing bubble two years before it manifested in the markets, Rosenberg has suggested that equity markets might be next. Conversely, he’s also recently called gold an “ideal investment” and put a price of US$3,000 per oz. for the precious metal within the realm of possibility.

Rosenberg collects his thoughts and observations daily as part of the “Breakfast with Dave” morning report — a well-read resource for the financial community, consistently providing a treasure trove of analytical observations and pragmatic investment strategies.

Register to tune in live on Nov. 10th, and hear Rosenberg provide delegates of the Global Mining Symposium with a mining-focused 2021 outlook presentation. The Global mining Symposium is free to attend for all mining and investment industry professionals.

