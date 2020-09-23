Canadian Mining Journal

Ecuador’s constitutional court allows referendums on new mining projects


Ecuador’s highest court has ruled that communities have the right to hold referendums on whether or not proposed large and medium-scale mines can move forward, but said the public can only vote on mining rights not yet granted and not on licenced projects.

The constitutional court’s decision follows a petition by the government of Cuenca, a city in the country’s highlands, to propose questions to a referendum seeking to ban mining near water sources.

It represents a victory for Cuenca, in the southern province of Azuay, which hosts several projects, including SolGold’s (TSX: SOLG; LSE: SOLG) Sharug project and INV Metals’ (TSXV: INV) Loma Larga gold-silver-copper project.

