Epiroc introduces the Office TeleREMOTE

Epiroc has launched the Office TeleREMOTE, a product designed to control the company’s SmartROC down-the-hole drill rigs, MK I, from a remote location. Office TeleREMOTE has been designed to address the need for increased safety, efficiency and productivity.

The smart product enables the operator to access and run multiple rigs from a control center located inside an office. Users may select the stand-alone TeleREMOTE solution, or to update any existing BenchREMOTE to a TeleREMOTE by connecting it to a wireless local area network (WLAN).

“With Office TeleREMOTE, a single person can control multiple drills in a productive and efficient manner”, Mayya Popova, product manager of automation with Epiroc, said in a release.

One of the biggest benefits of Office TeleREMOTE is its ability to effectively increase the number of productive hours in a day, through reducing operator transports and idle time due to shift changes. Remote drilling, together with AutoDrill and Auto-Rod Handling System features, boost productivity as the drill rigs can work almost continuously without breaks.

“Office TeleREMOTE drastically increases efficiency as it improves how the work site utilizes the equipment. For many customers, the balance between capital investments and any expected return is critical,” added Popova.

The safety aspect remains a top priority for Epiroc. The Office TeleREMOTE operator can run the rig without taking any risks thanks to multiple onboard systems. The operator uses the Hole Navigation System for accurate positioning and a geofence function ensures that the rig stays within the predefined area. The remote rigs are also fitted with multiple cameras, which provides the TeleREMOTE operator with a 360-degree view around the machine.

Office TeleREMOTE includes a work desk with adjustable height and ergonomically designed operator controls. The two controls and operator display are the same as in the drill rig cabin, so that the operator can feel comfortable with this setup. The product also includes a server rack with Epiroc Automation Common Machine Server (ACMS), a video system and a safety system capable of handling one remote drill rig, with an option to be extended up to nine drill rigs, in increments of one, if required.

“The Office TeleREMOTE operator is less exposed to the harsh work site environment. The operator spends every single work day running equipment in an improved working environment with high comfort”, Popova explained.

Office TeleREMOTE is designed to remotely operate surface drill rigs in open pit mines or quarries only.

SmartROC models currently compatible with the Office TeleREMOTE work desk are the SmartROC D50 MKI, SmartROC D55 MKI, SmartROC D60 MKI and SmartROC D65 MKI.

