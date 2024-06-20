Equinox welcomes First Nations, Ontario Premier for gold pour at new Greenstone mine

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE American: EQX hosted First Nation and Ontario government dignitaries at its Greenstone mine for a gold pour on June 18, 2024, at the mine site near Geraldton, Ont.

The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Hon. Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nation Economic Reconciliation; Yvette Metansinine, Chief of Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek; Sonny Gagnon, Chief of Aroland First Nation; Sheri Taylor, Chief of Ginoogaming First Nation; and Judy Desmoulin, Chief of Long Lake #58 First Nation, were in attendance.

"It was an honour to visit the Greenstone Mine and witness the remarkable process of a gold pour," said Premier Doug Ford. "As we rebuild Ontario's economy, our government is forming meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities and industry partners, fostering significant opportunities for growth and job creation, especially in critical minerals and resource development."

Equinox Gold's Greenstone mine has agreements in place with Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation. Premier Ford and Minister Rickford were in Geraldton to announce renewed partnerships with all four First Nations and funding initiatives to unlock economic and resource development opportunities in northern Ontario, including:

$1.9 million from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development for the Indigenous Workforce Development Program through the province's Skills Development Fund to provide training and support to secure jobs related to mineral development in the region;

$2 million to fund construction and maintenance of the Migizi Plaza Rest Stop, which will serve First Nation members, tourists and residents. The mine, donated the land to its First Nations partners for the rest stop;

Support for relocation of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police detachment, which was moved during Greenstone mine construction; and

Maintenance and upgrades to Hwy. 584 and Hwy. 11 to help connect more First Nations communities to the province's highway network.

Greg Smith, president & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented, "We appreciate the province's support for development and infrastructure improvements in the Greenstone region and applaud their commitment to developing meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities in Ontario."

More information about Ontario’s newest gold mine is posted on www.EquinoxGold.com.