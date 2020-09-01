Eriez adds permanent suspended magnets to Quick Ship line

Eriez has announced that permanent suspended magnets are now stocked as a part of the company’s Quick Ship program, an expedited delivery program that includes some of its most popular items.

The company recently expanded its standard suspended permanent magnet offerings in North America with TP-25 suspended magnets, which were previously only sold in Europe.

According to Eriez, CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets offer the same power and performance as previous models, at a more economical price.

“We are excited we can now add fast shipping options as another one of the many advantages of choosing CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets for your toughest challenges,” Chris Ramsdell, separation product manager with Eriez, said in a release.

The CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets in the Quick Ship line are available in both self-cleaning and manual cleaning designs. Manual clean magnets include a drawer-type stripper plate and cable sling suspension. All models are simple to install and require no power, to keep operating costs down with no service interruptions.

According to Eriez, the CP-20 and TP-25 suspended magnets have been highly successful in applications where ferrous contaminants must be removed from bulk products – either on a moving conveyor belt or chute. All self-cleaning models are available with either a standard electric drive or a hydraulic drive.

“By including in stock hydraulic drive magnets as part of our Quick Ship program, we can better fulfill the needs of our mobile crusher and mobile equipment market customers to keep production moving,” Ramsdell added.

CP-20 series permanent magnets provide a continuous and uniform magnetic field across the feed belt to remove damaging tramp iron. TP-25 series Magnets utilize a powerful twin pole magnetic circuit to provide maximum ferrous removal at higher suspension heights.

For more information, visit www.Eriez.com.