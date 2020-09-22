Eskay drills near-surface VMS mineralization at TV target in BC

Eskay Mining has reported assay results for drill hole TV20-35, completed at the TV target within the Corey area in B.C.’s Golden Triangle, which hit 11.24 metres of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, grading 210 g/t silver and 1.23 g/t gold (4.11 g/t gold-equivalent), starting at 193.9 metres. This section includes higher-grade intervals, such as 1.2 metres of 182 g/t silver and 5.46 g/t gold (7.99 g/t gold-equivalent).

These latest results appear to complement the results of a recent geophysical survey, which defined several near-surface conductive targets within a two-kilometre corridor, centred on the TV and Jeff targets.

Eskay Mining grounds are to the south of, and contiguous with, Skeena Resources’ Eskay Creek project.

Based on anomalous pathfinder element (arsenic, mercury, antimony, among others) values, Eskay has drawn parallels between this system and Skeena’s Eskay Creek deposit, 13 km to the north of TV. The Eskay graben (geologic trough) extends southward, from Skeena’s grounds, onto Eskay Mining grounds – approximately 85% of this belt lies within Eskay’s tenure.

According to the press release, the early-stage drilling suggests “a significant precious-metals bearing VMS system at (the) TV and Jeff (targets).” Eskay has now added a second drill to this area.

“We are encouraged by our early drill holes at the TV target,” Quinton Hennigh, a director of the company and technical advisor, said in a release. “Mineralization is clearly of the Eskay Creek ilk with significant precious metal values and highly elevated pathfinder elements common to Eskay Creek…”

Hennigh also added that now that Eskay Mining has “confirmation of a large, stacked, mudstone-hosted system,” it plans to drill this area in an attempt to vector in to its high-grade core.

Additional assays are pending for holes that returned additional massive sulphide intercepts.

This most recent result is from joint venture ground, held by Eskay Mining (80%) and Kirkland Lake Gold (20%).

The Eskay land package totals 520 sq. km within the Golden Triangle – precious-metals rich VMS deposits are the company’s main exploration target.

For more information, visit www.EskayMining.com.