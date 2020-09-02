Evolution Mining adopts RCT’s ControlMaster automation technology

Leading autonomous solutions specialist RCT has successfully commissioned mid-tier gold company Evolution Mining’s underground loader fleet with RCT’s proprietary ControlMaster automation technology.

The project has transformed Evolution’s underground loader fleet away from its previous teleremote provider in favour of RCT’s fully autonomous technology solution.

RCT installed and commissioned its ControlMaster Guidance Automation solution onto one CAT R2900 underground loader and one CAT R1700 underground loader at the Mungari operation in Western Australia’s Goldfields.

RCT supplied two Automation Centres located at designated work zones within the mine which are fitted with G-Dash and provides the operators with real-time, graphical machine data.

The project also involved installing a communications network, critical spares parts and a specialized RCT parts cabinet.

“RCT’s automation solution was previously established at one of Evolution Mining’s other projects and is now helping the Mungari operation further optimize production capabilities,” said Ryan Noden, RCT’s business development manager, mining.

“Our ControlMaster Guidance Automation technology sets Evolution onto a pathway to full mine digitization with the ability to scale our technology as the mine develops and introduce the latest technology upgrades when required.”

A spokesperson for Evolution said the company has seen “a dramatic reduction in remote-related machine damage and a huge improvement in operator comfort and workplace enjoyment.”

For more information, visit rct-global.com.