EXPLORATION: GoldSpot applies machine learning to Margaux’s Cassiar project in BC

BRITISH COLUMBIA – In May, Margaux Resources retained GoldSpot Discoveries to apply proprietary machine learning techniques to help identify and rank drill targets around the Taurus deposit at the past-producing Cassiar gold project.

Since then, GoldSpot has been working closely with Margaux’s technical team to generate ranked drill targets around the Taurus gold deposit and define additional targets across the northern portion of Margaux’s claim package ahead of a drill program, which started on Aug. 10.

Together with Margaux, GoldSpot integrated and reinterpreted various geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets to provide a comprehensive interpretation of the project.

Last week, a mineralized quartz vein hosted in altered basalt was discovered in one of the first high-priority target areas defined by GoldSpot and Margaux’s field team. This vein is less than 2 km from the Taurus bulk-tonnage deposit.

The targets were evaluated by Lindsay Hall, GoldSpot’s chief geologist, during her site visit in July.

“I am very struck by the incredible upside potential of this historically proven gold-rich property. Each day on site I was introduced to another highly prospective area,” Hall said in a release.

Margaux’s Cassiar project covers 600 sq. km in B.C., north of the Golden Triangle region. Historically, the property generated 350,000 gold oz. from underground and a further 100,000 oz. from placer mining. The site is permitted for a 270 t/d mill and features a prospective trend that is over 15 km long.

Current inferred resources at the Taurus deposit stand at 21.8 million tonnes grading 1.43 g/t gold, for a total of 1 million gold oz.; derived using a 0.7 g/t gold cut-off.

For more information, visit www.MargauxResources.com.