Exyn adds new autonomous drone and ExynPak to product line

Exyn Technologies, a company specializing in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, has announced two new products, the ExynAero and ExynPak. The new products were developed to expand the reach of Exyn’s technology in challenging and previously unmappable environments and provide more solutions for customers.

The ExynAero is the latest aerial robot and an upgrade from the previous generation’s A3R. The ExynAero is fully autonomous, for mapping of any environment (including GPS-denied, human-inaccessible, industrial environments without a pilot), while keeping employees safe and maximizing beyond-line-of-sight-and-communications data collection. This new technology builds on the company’s previous iterations based on its ExynAI software, which can mesh multiple data streams in real time. The ExynAero is also able to leverage various sensors and platforms that can be merged together through automated software, to build a robust and complete map of an environment in real time, even with multiple units running simultaneously.

The ExynAero’s features include a 270-degree view, providing in-depth visuals of stopes in full colour, super-bright lighting and LIDAR for top acuity, shooting over 300,000 beams per second for accurate visualizations. The agile navigation and flight stack improve the ExynAero’s stability and robustness in tight spaces, and the ExynAero can easily transfer data to teams who can analyze it.

“The ExynAero represents the future of data collection across a number of applications and industrial environments. The product is the first of its kind to offer true aerial autonomy,” Nader Elm, CEO Exyn Technologies, said in a release. “The ExynAero can fly itself in the most challenging and unknown environments, collect the data, and merge the streams with ExynAI on board.”

The ExynPak provides a new portable format that enables users to unstrap the autonomy features of the ExynAero and simply capture data with the built-in tools via other modalities – such as hand carry or vehicle mount – for situations where complete autonomy is not needed or practical. Exyn’s autonomous aerial robot systems are most commonly used for industrial applications in mining, construction and nuclear power, among others. The ExynPak will allow for an expansion of the potential uses of Exyn’s core technology applications and environments to existing infrastructure or transportation modes that don’t require an aerial or autonomous component.

Exyn Technologies is pioneering autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company’s full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time.

For more information about Exyn for mining applications, visit www.Exyn.com/Mining.