Falcon Gold finds visible gold at Central Canada project

Falcon Gold (TSX-V: FG) has reported positive drill results from a second hole at its flagship Central Canada gold project, located 22 km east of Atikokan and 160 km west of Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.

Drill hole 20-02 intersected 1 metre grading 23.11 grams gold per tonne starting from 35 metres downhole. Assays from the first hole, 20-01, returned high-grade gold mineralization over 3 metres grading 10.17 grams gold per tonne, including 6 metres grading 1.39 grams gold and 1 metre grading 18.6 grams gold, from 67 metres downhole.

“These commanding results from the Central Canada mine’s main trend have given our company another boost in confidence,” Karim Rayani, the company’s CEO, said in a press release. “The mine’s historical gold zone was reported to be a narrow, high-grade quartz vein, and our first two drill holes support the historical reports.”