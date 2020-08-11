GOLD-COPPER: GT restarts drilling at Tatogga

BRITISH COLUMBIA – GT Gold announced that it has started drilling at its wholly owned, 468-sq.-km Tatogga property in northern B.C., where a 10,000-metre diamond drill program is now underway.

The initial work will be focused on testing greenfield targets in the Quass Pass area, host to two anomalous trends, which lies 7 km south-west of the existing mineralization at the Saddle North and Saddle South areas.

GT has a COVID-19 plan in place, with specific mitigation measures. These include an on-site organizational response team, in addition to surveillance and monitoring.

Last month, the company released an initial resource estimate for the Saddle North gold-rich copper porphyry, with total indicated resources of 298 million tonnes grading 0.28% copper, 0.36 g/t gold and 0.8 g/t silver, containing 1.8 billion lb. of copper, 3.5 million oz. of gold and 7.6 million oz. of silver. Additional inferred resources stand at 543 million tonnes at 0.25% copper, 0.31 g/t gold and 0.7 g/t silver, for a further 3 billion lb. of copper, 5.5 million gold oz. and 11.6 million oz. of silver.

GT Gold is now working on a preliminary economic assessment for Saddle North, expected by the end of this year, which will be based on the latest resource estimate.

Saddle South at Tatogga also hosts a precious metal-rich vein system.

For more information, visit www.GTGoldCorp.ca.