GOLD: Corvus continues to define Mother Lode ahead of PEA

NEVADA – Corvus Gold has released the results of 10 holes completed at its Mother Lode project; this most recent drilling has expanded the Central Intrusive (CIZ), Upper Oxide and North targets, and returned higher than expected grades from the Main zone sulphide unit.

Drill highlights from the Central Intrusive include 28.8 metres of 2.21 g/t gold starting at 468.4 metres; 48.2 metres of 1.23 g/t gold from 406.3 metres; as well as 55.1 metres of 1.4 g/t gold starting at 340.8 metres.

At the CIZ, Corvus has defined (mostly oxide) mineralization down to a depth of 600 metres. Initial cyanide leach tests suggest gold recoveries of over 90%, which indicates good potential for heap leach extraction, the company said. Drilling continues to target this zone to define high-grade shoots – these may be amenable to underground mining.

Notable intercepts from the Main zone include 22.2 metres of 2.11 g/t gold from 341.3 metres depth; 21.5 metres of 3.48 g/t gold starting at 260.1 metres; and 56.4 metres of 1.71 g/t gold from 211.2 metres.

This Central Main zone continues to infill the company’s resource model with higher than expected gold grade. The drilling also suggests several cross-cutting breccia zones, associated with increased gold grades.

Drill intercepts from the Upper Oxide area continue to return mineralized intercepts from zones classified as overburden – Corvus sees potential for this unit to add to its heap leach inventory.

“These new results continue to support the expansion of the Mother Lode deposit and the new CIZ target,” Jeffrey Pontius, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release.

Pontius added that while the majority of the drill results from the CIZ will not be incorporated into the company’s upcoming PEA for Mother Lode, expected in September, the results will be accounted for in a resource estimate for the property in the New Year.

Corvus first announced the CIZ discovery earlier this year.

The 36.5-sq.-km Mother Lode project is in Nevada’s Greater Bullfrog mining district, host to epithermal gold systems – Corvus also holds the adjoining 90.5-sq.-km North Bullfrog project.

Total measured and indicated resources at Mother Lode (including both sulphide and oxide material) stand at 53.4 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold for a total of 1.2 million oz. with a further 16.2 million inferred tonnes at 0.46 g/t gold, containing 241,000 oz. gold. These are derived using cut-off grades between 0.06 g/t gold and 0.63 g/t gold.

