Hatch deepens urban environment expertise with RobertsDay merger

Australian urban planning and design firm RobertsDay has joined the Hatch group of companies, the global consulting and engineering firm with roots in Toronto.

The combination brings together Australian thought leaders in urban solutions with global experts in infrastructure, engineering and construction.

The integration strengthens Hatch’s expertise in the planning, design and development of the urban environment. Hatch’s biggest practices are in mining and metals, energy and infrastructure, but it also has an urban solutions and smart cities practice.

In a release, the companies say the combination will result in a cohesive, multidisciplinary place-led design service that unites RobertsDay’s front-end spatial planning, urban design and placemaking capability with Hatch’s expertise in development strategy, economic analysis, infrastructure master planning, engineering, implementation and program management.

“The challenges that our clients face in designing, delivering, and managing urban environments increases in size and complexity every day” said Hatch’s chairman and CEO John Bianchini. “The integration of Hatch and RobertsDay sets us up to take the lead on these challenges and create positive change for clients and communities worldwide.”

Martine White, RobertsDay’s managing director, added the partnership will generate exciting opportunities.

“Our urban design and placemaking skills combined with Hatch’s Urban Solutions expertise in social and economic strategy and consulting will drive the creation of vibrant places grounded in economic and technical intelligence, ensuring they endure and thrive.”

Founded in 1993, Perth-based RobertsDay is focused on Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East; the merger adds 50 people to Hatch. Hatch, which has grown into a 9,000-person-strong global organization, has provided services in 150 countries.

Earlier this month, Hatch confirmed it is in the final stages of negotiations for a merger with LTK, a U.S.-based firm focused on the passenger rail industry.

For more information visit www.hatch.com.