Hatch, LTK confirm merger discussions

Hatch and LTK have confirmed that they are in the final stages of negotiating an integration of the two firms. Both organizations have agreed that they are closely aligned with similar long-term goals and a desire to help their collective clients solve their toughest challenges.

Hatch is a consulting engineering and project implementation provider, with over 60 years of experience in the infrastructure, mining, and energy sectors. LTK is a company focused on the passenger rail industry and provides technical expertise and managerial offerings in rail vehicle engineering, rail systems engineering, revenue systems and technology, operations planning and simulation, zero-emissions, optimization, and system assurance.

The combination of Hatch and LTK is expected to create a powerhouse global service provider focused on the unique needs of their clients in the infrastructure, energy, and metals market sectors. Within the infrastructure sector, LTK has a 100-year track record of exceptional service and technical expertise in the rail industry, which will complement Hatch’s existing capabilities in transportation and logistics, urban solutions, and water.

As part of the integration, LTK’s clients would gain access to an integrated multi-disciplinary service from planning through to design, engineering, implementation, and maintenance with large scale global experience. Hatch would not only double its footprint in the U.S., but also provide clients with specialized technical capabilities across transit vehicles and systems to enhance their comprehensive transportation expertise.

The companies are expected to make a formal announcement shortly, after they conclude the final arrangements.

For more information, visit www.Hatch.com or www.LTK.com.