Impact investing panel talks ‘conscious capitalism’ at the Global Mining Symposium

The Northern Miner kicked off its inaugural Global Mining Symposium on Tuesday, with mining leaders, influential investment professionals, and forward-thinking innovators from around the world.

The three-day event includes panel discussions, fireside chats, and company presentations and covers the financial, technological, and operational developments that guide the global mining and mineral exploration industry through these unprecedented times.

Anthony Vaccaro, group publisher of The Northern Miner and head of global mining for Glacier Resource Innovation Group, noted that the Global Mining Symposium will build on the success of the Canadian Mining Symposium earlier this year, which attracted over 2,000 delegates from over 80 countries and panellists from around the world.

“We had a lot of fun at the Canadian Mining Symposium back in June,” Vaccaro said. “But the main thing was to bring to you some of the leading lights, best minds, and some great conversations that come from you, our audience.”

Vaccaro then spoke about some of the developments in the industry since the symposium in June.

He noted that copper prices had risen to a 26-month high to over US$3 per pound on copper for delivery in December, while gold and silver are going strong. The stock prices of nine presenting companies at the June symposium are up an average of 54%, compared with the junior gold index, which is up 28% over the same period.

Vaccaro then highlighted some of the top performers who participated in the June event. These included Condor Gold (TSX: COG; LSE: CNR), up 40% since June, Granite Creek Copper (TSXV: GCX) up 60%, and Metallic Minerals (TSX: MMG; US-OTC: MMNGF) up 166%.

