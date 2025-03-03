JV Article: Corporate Traveller tackles mining industry’s toughest travel challenges

Corporate Traveller has been a trusted travel partner for businesses across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa for over 25 years.

At the heart of its service is a team of expert travel managers who provide hands-on support, ensuring seamless travel for mining crews and business travellers alike.

Instead of dealing with large call centers, clients work directly with dedicated travel managers who handle last-minute changes, complex crew rotations, and cost-saving strategies.

Backed by its own proprietary smart tech Melon—Corporate Traveller’s travel platform that offers 24/7 bilingual support—these specialists deliver a personalized, high-touch experience that keeps business travel running smoothly.

“Mining companies face unique travel challenges, from last-minute crew rotations to navigating remote locations. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every journey is seamless, cost-effective, and supported 24/7,” says Chris Lynes, Managing Director, Flight Centre Travel Group

The company specializes in handling the complexities of mining travel and solves challenges unique to mining clients. The industry’s travel needs constantly fluctuate, ranging from a direct route to cities on major carriers to sending large crew on a regional airline servicing remote mine sites.

Miners routinely travel between urban hubs and remote camps and require a mix of major airlines and regional carriers — Corporate Traveller can book both.

Flying in and out often to mining camps requires precise coordination to avoid any disruptions. Corporate Traveller has experts in rotational crew travel, offering seamless scheduling, real-time updates, and a dedicated travel team. They provide personalized service and 24/7 assistance for emergencies and last-minute changes.

A big challenge mining companies face is high travel costs and unused tickets, last-minute changes often and inefficient tracking of unused tickets and missed associated savings.

“Corporate Traveller has been a real partner in the work that we do. From procuring quotes to booking travel to managing credits and invoicing. They have been a real resource for us,” says Nathan, Operations Manager at Aurora Geosciences.

Improved budgeting

Corporate Traveller provides cost optimization strategies to recover and track unused tickets via a centralized booking and policy enforcement to control spending and improve budgeting. Its travel platform Melon has real-time financial reporting for complete cost visibility.

Mining companies often face decentralized and inefficient travel management as a result of not having a travel policy in place. Disorganized booking processes lead to increased costs due to lack of visibility and mixed payment methods.

Corporate Traveller delivers personalized solutions to keep business travel costs in check and within the regulations of mining companies travel policies.

Miners also often run into traveller safety and duty of care as a pain point. Employees travel to remote and high-risk locations requiring real-time tracking and compliance support and need strong duty of care solutions to ensure workforce safety, which Corporate Traveller can provide.

Its traveller tracking report gives instant visibility on where in the world your team is, enhancing safety of business and supporting duty of care.

"Corporate Traveller's responsiveness and dedication to supporting our business travellers have been invaluable, particularly given the demands of running a global mining business,” says Pam Garden, Eldorado Gold’s senior director of HR .

“With operations spanning multiple time zones, their 24/7 coverage ensures our team has the assistance they need anytime, anywhere,” Garden says. “From booking last-minute travel to resolving unexpected challenges, Corporate Traveller consistently goes above and beyond to ensure smooth, stress-free journeys for our employees. We truly appreciate their partnership and the peace of mind they bring to our travel management.”

Lynes acknowledges the mining industry never stands still, and emphasizes the company is always on standby to respond to needs around the clock.

“Whether it's last-minute crew changes, simplifying travel to remote locations, or cost control, Corporate Traveller is always ready to adapt and support the evolving needs of our mining clients,” says Lynes.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Corporate Traveller and produced in co-operation with The Northern Miner. Visit: Corporate Traveller for more information.