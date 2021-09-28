JV Article: Red Pine Exploration sees whirlwind development at Wawa Gold Project in Ontario

It has been a whirlwind development year for Red Pine Exploration’s flagship, 100%-owned Wawa Gold Project, starting with the consolidation of the company’s interests and acquisition of the War Eagle mining claims adjacent to the property in the Michipicoten region of Ontario this past spring, and positive results from its summer drilling program, announcing the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone, Minto Mine Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone.

Highlights include the intersection of 4.66 g/t gold over 12.24 metres true width (TW) in the Jubilee Shear Zone, including 24.1 g/t gold over 0.68 metres (TW) and 14.68 g/t gold over 1.94 metres (TW), 440 metres down plunge of the boundary of the Surluga resource, and the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the newly identified Sadowski gold zone with the intersection of 13.95 g/t gold over 4.48 metres core length (CL) including 29.29 g/t gold over 2.02 metres.

This month, the company announced the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Vein 30 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Minto Mine Deposit inferred resource, with a notable intersection of 109.37 g/t gold (un-cut) over 2.68 metres true width (TW) in the Minto vein, including 314 g/t gold over 0.84 metres (TW) and 26.93 g/t gold over 0.95 metre (TW).

The discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone, more than 400 metres down-dip of the current boundary of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource was also announced in September, with an intersection of 25.73 g/t gold over 4.78 metres true width (TW) in the Jubilee Shear Zone, including 41.73 g/t gold over 1.93 metres (TW) and 45.80 g/t gold over 0.92 metres (TW).

Core shack at Wawa Gold project. Image from Red Pine Exploration

Gold mineralization was identified extending for ~1.9 kilometers along strike at the Surluga; the Surluga resource is 3.6 Mt grading 5.26 g/t gold, Haywood Securities reports, which further validates the untapped and expansion potential of the Wawa Gold Project.

The property has hosted numerous gold mines with historic production of over 120,000 ounces, and Wawa’s two mineral deposits, Surluga and Minto Mine South, a current estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category.

Red Pine’s CEO Quentin Yarie says the exploration team found three separate locations with visible gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone at over 650 metres vertical depth, and intends to continue exploration in the down plunge direction of the Surluga resource.

“The Minto shear intersection was typical of what we have seen in the Minto mine resource and the intersection is over a decent true width,” Yarie says. “The Sadowski Zone had a pretty good kick as well, with over 24 grams per tonne.”

Yarie says the company has also expanded the footprint at Minto Mine South, with a step-out of 40 metres beyond the current resource.

Red Pine Exploration also announced additional results from its 2021 surface exploration program, including the identification of new zones of gold mineralization in shear zones located on and adjacent to the company’s newly acquired War Eagle claims.

In parallel to its drilling program, and the identification of new zones of high-grade mineralization, Red Pine began a prospecting, channel sampling and surface mapping program, conducted on and within the surroundings of the War Eagle claims, part of the Wawa Gold land package.

The War Eagle mining claims exhibit gold showings with similar characteristics to the Wawa Gold project’s highly prospective Darwin-Grace structures, both of which are located in the McMurray Township.

Two drill rigs are active on site, concurrently drilling beneath the Surluga deposit to the north and south, and with the anticipated arrival of a third drill, Red Pine plans to test the property’s greenfield targets.

With an exploration and drilling program set to hit a planned 15,000 meters, as of early September over 5,423 meters has been drilled at the North and South deposits of the Surluga resource.

“Our theory is holding true – we’re getting higher grade mineralization at depth, and as expected, the shear systems continue to depth,” Yarie says. “We are able to prove that the mineralization continues beyond the current resource.”

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,800 hectares in size.

Strengthening its position as a mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region, led by Yarie, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, the company’s Board of Directors includes Chairman Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold, and fellow Directors with experience at Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold, and it recently appointed Rachel Goldman, who holds capital markets expertise and a position at Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

The preceding Joint Venture Article is PROMOTED CONTENT sponsored by Red Pine Exploration and produced in co-operation with Canadian Mining Journal. Visit www.redpineexp.com for more information.