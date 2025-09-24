JV video: Yukon Metals CEO eyes ’multiple’ discoveries

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC; US-OTC: YMMCF) is closing out its first full field season with assays pending from three fronts – the AZ copper, Birch gold-copper and Star River silver-gold deposits.

CEO Rory Quinn says the explorer is mapping out a step-change to larger resource-definition programs next year.

“It looks like we’re going to end the season with multiple discoveries,” Quinn told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, on the margins of the recent Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The company is “well-financed” and does not need near-term capital, he said, adding that this season was aimed at discovery drilling ahead of moving key assets onto multi-year, higher-capacity permits in 2026.

Watch the full interview below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.