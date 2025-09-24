JV video: Yukon Metals CEO eyes ’multiple’ discoveries

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC; US-OTC: YMMCF) is closing out its first full field season with assays pending from three fronts – the […]
By Northern Miner Staff September 24, 2025 At 5:56 pm
JV video: Yukon Metals CEO eyes ’multiple’ discoveries
Yukon Metals CEO Rory Quinn (R) chats with The Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, during the recent Precious Metals Summit in Colorado.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Yukon Metals (CSE: YMC; US-OTC: YMMCF) is closing out its first full field season with assays pending from three fronts – the AZ copper, Birch gold-copper and Star River silver-gold deposits.

CEO Rory Quinn says the explorer is mapping out a step-change to larger resource-definition programs next year.

“It looks like we’re going to end the season with multiple discoveries,” Quinn told The Northern Miner’s Western Editor, Henry Lazenby, on the margins of the recent Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

The company is “well-financed” and does not need near-term capital, he said, adding that this season was aimed at discovery drilling ahead of moving key assets onto multi-year, higher-capacity permits in 2026.

Watch the full interview below:

Joint venture videos are paid-for content in partnership with The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts