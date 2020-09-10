Komatsu breaks ground on Milwaukee campus

Building on its 135-year legacy in Milwaukee, Komatsu Mining officially broke ground for its new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor district.

Partnering with the state of Wisconsin and city of Milwaukee, Komatsu is investing approximately US$285 million in its South Harbor campus, which will include purpose-built, modern manufacturing facilities; advanced technology, robotics, engineering and R&D labs; a large office complex and training facilities; as well as a data solutions center and an experience center.

“Building this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on prioritizing technology supports our commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions for our global customers,” Jeff Dawes, president and CEO of Komatsu Mining, said in a release. “Our goal is to create a remarkable workplace for our employees that provides space to grow, will serve as a global center of excellence for Komatsu and demonstrates a sincere commitment to sustainability and our community.”

The company plans to occupy the new campus in 2022.

“We are excited to see this harbor site transform from an abandoned brownfield to a vibrant, sustainable workplace that provides the community opportunity for family-sustaining jobs for the future,” added John Koetz, president of surface mining at Komatsu.

Full construction is now underway at the site. Contractors Hunzinger, A.W. Oakes & Son and Cornerstone One are all leveraging Komatsu’s Smart Construction technologies to remotely optimize processes and control construction planning, management, scheduling, and costs — all in near real-time.

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the mining, construction, forklift, industrial and forestry markets.

For more information, visit www.Mining.Komatsu.com.