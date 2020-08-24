Libero samples up to 104 g/t gold at Big Red

Libero Copper & Gold has announced high-grade gold assays from surface samples within the 260-sq.-km Big Red property in B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

Results from the Ridge target include 104 g/t gold; 35.7 g/t gold; 33.4 g/t gold; and 15.2 g/t gold.

The ME-18 area returned up to 19.1 g/t gold and 15.65 g/t gold, with visible gold in the highest-grade sample.

The Ridge target is 1 km long and features high-grade gold samples, which coincide with a geophysical high. At ME-18, gold-bearing quartz veins are within an intrusive unit in Stuhini-Group volcanic rocks.

Libero’s geologists recently mapped and sampled additional steep terrain; drilling is also underway and assays are pending.

Big Red is 70 km north of the Galore Creek project (held by Teck and Newmont), with 19 porphyry gold-copper targets around a 15 km by 5 km magnetic high, along with geochemical anomalies and a mapped porphyry intrusion.