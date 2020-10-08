Maestro launches MaestroLink Server tool

Maestro Digital Mine has announced the launch of the MaestroLink Server, which monitors the health condition of all Maestro digital IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) devices and networks, anytime and anywhere.

This technology product is a premise-based monitoring platform that enables control room operators and maintenance teams to monitor and manage devices via smartphone, tablet or computer in real-time, to help them identify and manage problems before they occur in underground mines.

“Maestro is known for its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices used for ventilation monitoring and controls as well as last mile digital networks for the underground mining sector. These proven solutions installed globally in 32 countries provide safety to the workers, productivity improvements to operators and significant capex and opex savings to the project group,” Michael Gribbons, CEO, president and co-founder of Maestro Digital Mine, said in a release. “All of Maestro’s IIoT devices utilize embedded webservers along with digital technology right down to each individual sensor, enabling remote diagnostics for solving maintenance problems as well as assuring sensor calibration compliance.”

The software platform provides a secure multi-instance web-based interface to monitor and record the health of any Vigilante AQS or Zephyr AQS air quality monitoring stations, DustMon PM particulate monitor and the Plexus PowerNet ‘last mile’ underground communication network. Every Maestro digital IIoT digital device provides multi-variable data, in addition to a complete suite of diagnostic data.

The MaestroLink Server was developed to fill the gap between the requirement of maximizing reliable and accurate operational data, while reducing the impact and workload of the maintenance and support team.

Once installed, the MaestroLink Server reaches out on the network to find and self-populate the IIoT devices and network nodes and begins to monitor both the data and advanced diagnostics of the devices. The MaestroLink Server can be considered a factory-trained Maestro engineer and service technologist, working around the clock.

“It saves time and cost by giving miners the ability to poll the diagnostics and then turning the data into tangible actions from surface before having to go underground. The support team will go underground the first time with the proper tools, spare parts and equipment to do the maintenance once instead of the industry standard requiring multiple trips,” added David Ballantyne, COO, CTO and co-founder of Maestro Digital Mine.

This diagnostic data provides in-depth information regarding the IIoT device right down to the sensor level, resolving current and future problems and ensuring proper sensor calibration, provides notifications when sensors are about to expire and finds sensors that are reading unusual or bad information.

For more information, visit www.MaestroDigitalMine.com.