Martin now offers replacement blades for Richwood 1C and 1C-ITC cleaners

The global leader in conveyor belt cleaning accessories has introduced a direct retrofit replacement for the Richwood 1C and 1C-ITC cleaners with superior construction at a lower cost. Martin Engineering is providing operators who use the 1C and 1C-ITC cleaners with a better performing product that lasts two times longer than the original. The new blade is engineered to fit existing assemblies and tensioners so operators will experience a seamless transition with a money back guarantee. Along with high-quality construction to improve performance and extend the equipment life, the replacement cleaners lower the cost of operation.

“Some operators prefer a flat tip blade and pressure tensioner configuration of the Richwood,” said Dave Mueller, conveyor products manager at Martin Engineering. “To accommodate this preference, we designed a replacement blade system that fits existing assemblies but lives up to Martin Engineering’s quality specifications. This approach improved the overall quality of the replacement blade and lowered the cost of construction, benefits that are passed on to the customer.”

The flat-topped rectangular primary cleaner blade has painted steel side plates and end castings. Mounted beneath the head pulley, the pressure tensioner holds the blade firmly. This positioning offers the proper resistance to put pressure on the belt for clearing adhered material from the surface while reacting to fluctuations in the belt and gliding smoothly over splices. When the top side of the cleaner is worn unevenly or displays a degradation in performance, the blade can be flipped to extend its equipment life.

Primary blades are available in lengths of 610 mm to 1,829 mm to accommodate most standard belt widths found in underground and above ground bulk handling applications. With nine dimension options to choose from, blades fit the needs of most standard conveyors.

Martin Engineering says customer feedback during testing of the retrofit replacements of the Richwood 1C and 1C-ITC blades have been positive. Field tests have confirmed that there is less carryback, spillage, and blade wear with a longer equipment life than similar products on the market, including the original.

