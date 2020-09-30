Metso Outotec introduces Courier analyzer for direct measurement of gold concentration

Metso Outotec is launching the Courier 6G SL on-stream analyzer for direct measurement of gold, platinum and other metal concentrations from ore feed, concentrate, and tailings streams.

The new analyzer enables accurate real-time elemental analysis measurement, critical for establishing efficient process control to improve process stability and maximize recovery.

“Agnico Eagle Kittila has used the new on-stream analyzer for flotation control and optimization since October 2019. Measurement information provided by the Courier 6G SL has enabled more efficient control of the pre-flotation circuit and helped to reduce gold losses,” Lauri Veki, metallurgist with Agnico Eagle Kittila, said in the release.

The Courier 6G SL on-stream analyzer builds on the Outotec Courier 6X SL analyzer with a more powerful X-ray tube and measurement channels optimized for direct on-line measurement of gold and other elements from calcium to uranium. This makes it particularly suitable for applications where gold is recovered with other metals, such as silver or copper.

The system can measure up to 24 individual process streams – each with an individually adjustable measurement time – to ensure optimal measurement accuracy and sampling frequency in even the most complex polymetallic flotation circuits.

The new next-generation on-stream analyzer combines Wavelength Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (WDXRF) and Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) technologies with a high-power X-ray tube for unparalleled measurement performance. It also features an automatic internal reference measurement for guaranteed stability under changing environmental conditions.

Key benefits of the Metso Outotec Courier 6G SL analyzer:

Direct measurement of gold concentrations down to 0.2 g/t ;

; Rapid results from up to 24 sample streams ;

; Improvements in recovery and minimization of precious metal losses ;

; Possibility to upgrade previous generation Courier analyzers into Courier 6G SL analyzers ; and

; and Remote support with condition monitoring.

For more information, visit www.MOGroup.com.