Minerva announces first subscription client for LEO software application

Minerva Intelligence, an artificial intelligence company focused on knowledge engineering, has announced that it has signed its first commercial subscription contract for LEO, its web-based document management software built for the mining and exploration industries, with Orogen Royalties.

According to Minerva, LEO helps organizations manage and find their mining and exploration files using OCR (optical character recognition) to digitize files, then indexing, auto-tagging and geotagging the unstructured documents using geology and mining vocabularies optimized for combined researcher and AI (artificial intelligence) applications. LEO then provides search functions in a context designed to enhance multi-disciplinary use of these documents across an organization.

“With LEO, we are able to quickly search through thousands of documents using keywords related to our prospect-generation activities,” Dave Groves, Orogen’s VP of exploration, said in a release. “LEO’s powerful functionality and ability to work with synonyms is particularly important to our evaluation of large collections of legacy documents. Its automated OCR makes bringing those legacy documents into our library a cinch.”

Using LEO, an organization can add their legacy files to its current data library and put them to work, allowing the entire library to be searched by geologists in preparation for downstream AI applications.

“We are thrilled to have Orogen as our first client for LEO,” added Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. “Most mining and exploration companies have silos of underutilized data, and LEO represents a unique opportunity to finally to crack open their archives to extract valuable insights from their data. Our contract with Orogen further validates our belief that there is a real need and demand for what Minerva solutions are able to offer.”

More information on Minerva’s LEO application, visit www.MinervaIntelligence.com.