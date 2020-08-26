MineWare deveops AI-based drill automation platform

MineWare, a provider of mining equipment monitoring and automation solutions, has developed an industry-first AI-based (artificial intelligence-based) drill automation platform, Phoenix AI, to optimize aftermarket blasthole drill operations.

In autonomous mode, Phoenix determines the design hole depth based on the drill plan and uses AI algorithms to generate and adjust force to match ground conditions. The AI-based decision engine continuously monitors and responds to geologic faults, taking instant action to correct them in a nearly predictive manner as it works to ensure the highest quality blast hole.

According to Curtis Stacy, product manager for Phoenix AI, the interoperable platform features advanced AI to help with common drilling issues and improve performance.

“Compatible with all blasthole drill makes and models, Phoenix AI is an independent system that allows machine operators to automate their entire drill cycle at the push of a single button, without compromising the OEM control system,” Stacy said in a release. “The new layer of technology helps drills work faster and smarter to improve machine performance, hole quality, detect and correct down-the-hole faults, optimize drill and blast outcomes, and drive efficiencies downstream.”

By giving operators the ability to hand more control to the machine, Curtis added that drill and blast teams can eliminate operator variability, one of the major causes of poor hole quality and machine stress.

“Phoenix AI uses artificial intelligence to eliminate the need to even tune operational parameters on the machine,” Stacy concluded.

For more information, visit www.MineWare.com.